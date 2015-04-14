The RotCast Episode #215 – It Follows A Divergent So Get Hard

Posted on April 14, 2015 by Dave

On this episode we talk about an indie horror film that shot right to the top of our “Best of 2015″ list, at least for that genre. We also catch up with The Walking Dead, and SPOIL THE HELL OUT OF IT.

James and I also saw the sequel to Divergent called Insurgent and I still don’t know what the hell is so special about Tris. James also saw one of the least funny comedies to be released in the last 5 years, and I watched a free video game adaptation on the Internet called Dead Rising: Watchtower. Enjoy.

Full Runtime: 1 hr 40min 12sec

THIS WEEK’S MUZAC

1. It Follows Soundtrack – Titles (2:17)
2. Hotline Miami Soundtrack (91:33)
3. Coheed & Cambria – Gravity’s Union (6:45)

The RotCast Episode #214 – Robotic Music Video

Posted on March 8, 2015 by Dave

This time on the show James and I go round and round on whether or not Chappie is a good film. I say it’s more like The Room but without the cult of personality. He didn’t disagree. I say the film has some major plot holes and the score offsets the bombastic camp the film tries to convey. He didn’t disagree. I say there are no likable humans in the entire flick. He didn’t disagree. What we didn’t agree on is the final grade.

We also talk Digging Up The Marrow and a 2014 film called Everly.
What We Watched
Dave: Thunderstorm: The Return of Thor
James: Incendies

Full Runtime: 1hr 21min 19sec

The RotCast Episode #213b – The Rest of the Show

Posted on February 20, 2015 by Dave

A full battery meant longer recording, which meant more airing of grievances.

What We Watched
Dave: Friday the 13th Pt. 3, Friday the 13th pt. 4: The Final Chapter, The Bell Witch Haunting, Paranormal Asylum, The Black Knight Returns, Jurassic City, The Town That Dreaded Sundown
James: Mistaken From Strangers, Young Ones

Full Runtime: 54min 34sec

The RotCast Episode #213a – Rushcast

Posted on February 17, 2015 by Dave

This is part one of episode 213. We review The Seventh Son and that’s about it. Listen for a brief moment as technology brought this show to a screeching halt. Music is the Alert theme from Metal Gear Solid. Part 2 will be uploaded in a couple of days.

Full Runtime: 9min 29sec

The RotCast Episode #212 – Best of 2014, Worst of 2015(?)

Posted on January 18, 2015 by Dave

James and I run down our Best of 2014 lists this time, and since he saw more movies than I did his list is vastly different, and in some minds vastly superior. I don’t know. My favorite movie of the year didn’t even appear on his top 10, and if that’s not a sign of us drifting apart in our old age I don’t what is. Of course, I watched a ton of garbage, intentionally, so I guess I’m the weirdo.

We also continued to geek out over home theater equipment and decor, such as the Predator Theater, something that which you can google.

Best of 2014

What We Watched
Dave: American Sniper, Time Lapse, Amphibious 3D, Perfect: Android Rising, Disaster Wars: Earthquake vs. Tsunami, Isis Rising: Curse of the Lady Mummy, Bloody Mary 3D
James: Inherent Vice, The Interview, Imitation Game, The Theory of Everything

James Talks MORE About What He Wants To See in 2015

Full Runtime: 1hr 59min 09sec

The RotCast Episode #211 – Is It Over?

Posted on December 28, 2014 by Dave

The final show of 2014 talks about the final movie we’ll ever see set in Middle-earth. . .QUESTION MARK! We also talk about a bunch of non-related content and we both review films that were released on Christmas Day, neither of which is American Sniper because I guess it was just too depressing to release wide. 2014 was a pretty cool year for movies but it won’t be until episode 212 that we unveil our Best Of Lists.

Reviews
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Spoilers)

What We Watched
Dave: Into the Woods, Hot Fuzz
James: Big Eyes

Full Runtime:  1hr 51min 09sec

The RotCast Episode #210 – “Wait For Part 2″ Is No Excuse

Posted on December 4, 2014 by Dave

Though this show is perfectly cromulent and listenable, there were some mic/computer glitches during the recording. I worked around them best I could but yeah, some words are flat out dropped. Anyway, we review the latest Hunger Games film, but when I say review what I really mean is “grouse.” After a spirited MMC segment, we continue the new trend of ending the show with a crazy conversation about nothing that really matters in the grand scheme of things.

CM Punk on Colt Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling”

Reviews
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (MAJOR SPOILERS)

What We Watched
Dave: John Wick, Exists, Extraterrestrial, Inception, Guardians of the Galaxy
James: Man Bites Dog, My Own Private Idaho, Housebound, Earth to Echo

Full Runtime:  1hr 43min 59sec

The RotCast Episode #209 – 2 Good Movies, 2 “Perfect Movies”

Posted on November 12, 2014 by Dave

It had to happen sooner or later. James actually gave not one, but two films a perfect grade of A+. I personally can’t go that high because as much as I loved the movies he scored perfect, I believe that qualification should be put on movies that are universally appealing. Of course that means my standards are so high that no film ever would get an A+. Whatever, that’s just me and as everyone knows I’m not the standard bearer for proper criticism.

Reviews
Dumb and Dumber To (Lite Spoilers)
Interstellar
Nightcrawler (Heavy Morality Discussion)
The One I Love

Upcoming Movie Release Chat  

Full Runtime:  1hr 40min 59sec

The RotCast Episode #208 – Girl Gone Viral

Posted on October 27, 2014 by Dave

The only reason this show even exists to be published is because I DIDN’T fall over dead in the middle of recording it. Not only are our opinions “wrong” in this episode, but a plethora of real life distractions and me coughing like Slenderman is about to get me make this our worst episode ever. I know that was a high bar to get past, but we did it. We finally stunk up the place harder than that time we reviewed Spring Breakers.

Reviews
V/H/S Viral (Light Spoilers)
Gone Girl (HEAVY Spoilers, skip to 1:22:18 to avoid)

What We Watched
Dave – Honeymoon, Alien Abduction, Paranormal Activity 1-4, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Edge of Tomorrow, Open Windows, Horns, The Houses October Built, Apocalyptic, Team America: World Police, The Hunt
James – Plastic Galaxy (Doc), Cold in July, Eyes Without A Face, Tammy, Obvious Child, Mall, Fury

James Talks About His Letterboxd Habits

Full Runtime:  2hr 28min 04sec

The RotCast Episode #207 – Ramble On, Annabelle

Posted on October 2, 2014 by Dave

We got to see a sneak preview of Annabelle last night and recorded a show that was only supposed to go about 20 minutes. Instead it’s over an hour of unfiltered free form acid jazz that may not appeal to “classic RotCast fans.” Remember that scene in This Is Spinal Tap? Like that, only worse.

Review
Annabelle – look, we talk around the movie a lot in the review, so here’s the bottom line. Did you like The Conjuring? This is a step down. Do you have to see a horror movie this weekend? You could do worse (Tusk) cause there ain’t nothing on the horizon for a few weeks. I gave it a C- and James gave it a C. There, there’s your review.

Seriously, y’all, we go all over the map, talking about emotional manipulation in movies, the overall trends in the horror genre including how much money is spent on a film in order to maximize the bottom line, more MARVEL chat because that’s just the dominate force in the movie landscape these days for better or for worse. The way the preceding sentence was written is an example of how the show went. It’s totally freeform, man!

Full Runtime:  1hr 09min 44sec

