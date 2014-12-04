The RotCast Episode #210 – “Wait For Part 2″ Is No Excuse

Though this show is perfectly cromulent and listenable, there were some mic/computer glitches during the recording. I worked around them best I could but yeah, some words are flat out dropped. Anyway, we review the latest Hunger Games film, but when I say review what I really mean is “grouse.” After a spirited MMC segment, we continue the new trend of ending the show with a crazy conversation about nothing that really matters in the grand scheme of things.

CM Punk on Colt Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling”

Reviews

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (MAJOR SPOILERS)

What We Watched

Dave: John Wick, Exists, Extraterrestrial, Inception, Guardians of the Galaxy

James: Man Bites Dog, My Own Private Idaho, Housebound, Earth to Echo

Full Runtime: 1hr 43min 59sec

