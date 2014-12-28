The RotCast Episode #211 – Is It Over?

The final show of 2014 talks about the final movie we’ll ever see set in Middle-earth. . .QUESTION MARK! We also talk about a bunch of non-related content and we both review films that were released on Christmas Day, neither of which is American Sniper because I guess it was just too depressing to release wide. 2014 was a pretty cool year for movies but it won’t be until episode 212 that we unveil our Best Of Lists.

Reviews

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Spoilers)

What We Watched

Dave: Into the Woods, Hot Fuzz

James: Big Eyes

Full Runtime: 1hr 51min 09sec

THIS WEEK’S MUZAC

1. Rise Against – Prayer Of The Refugee (3:20)

2. Bastian Basic – Lost In Trance (Van Nilson remix) (5:58)

3. Purple Stories – Path To Nowhere (Ferry Corsten edit) (5:04)

4. Asi Givati – Massive (Dach8 remix) (6:14)

5. Setrise & Johann Stone – MNE (Chris De Seed remix) (5:47)

6. Dance 2 trance – Power of american natives (2:13)

7. Money-G & Shaun Baker – Piano Age (MG Traxx remix) (5:18)

8. Skyrosphere – Dark Descent (Exclusive TTF mix) (4:57)

9. Energy Flash – The House Is Mine (TTF mix) (6:12)

10. Hardface – Ultimate Showdown (Gainworx remix) (5:00)

11. Silver Liquid – I Need You (TTF mix) (6:24)

12. Andy Jay Powell & Mike Nero – Life On Line (New Energy mix) (4:42)

13. Reen & Magun – Fading Away (club mix) (5:35)

14. DJ Kryst-Off & Money-G – Music Is My Life (MG Traxx mix) (5:42)

15. Danny Fervent – Daydream (8:03)

16. Grand K – Better Days (6:17)

17. Francesco Diaz & Jeff Rock & Young Rebels – Moin Moin (Francesco Diaz & Young Rebels version) (5:44)

18. Pulsedriver – Bring It On Down (club mix) (5:00)

19. Reen – Blackout (6:16)

20. Richard Durand & Pedro Del Mar – Paint The Sky (feat Roberta Harrison – Tom Cloud remix) (6:52)

21. Trapt – Echo (4:36)