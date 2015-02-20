The RotCast Episode #213b – The Rest of the Show

A full battery meant longer recording, which meant more airing of grievances.

What We Watched

Dave: Friday the 13th Pt. 3, Friday the 13th pt. 4: The Final Chapter, The Bell Witch Haunting, Paranormal Asylum, The Black Knight Returns, Jurassic City, The Town That Dreaded Sundown

James: Mistaken From Strangers, Young Ones

Full Runtime: 54min 34sec

DOWNLOAD MP3 – ROTCAST ARCHIVE – SUBSCRIBE: iTunes / RSS

Follow us on Twitter @FilmRot and @FormerlyDave!

THIS WEEK’S MUZAC

1. Audiomatic & Vaishiyas – Exchange (6:09)

2. Jiser & Interactive Noise – Fight (6:54)

3. Neelix – Leave Me Alone (6:36)

4. Phaxe – Twist N Spin (7:10)

5. Day Din & Klopfgeister – Shadow Of A Smile (8:19)

6. Interactive Noise – Sunshine (6:52)

7. Synesthetic – Eccentric Status (6:59)

8. Vaishiyas – Hold On (7:03)

9. FF2 Boss Battle (2:55)