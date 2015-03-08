The RotCast Episode #214 – Robotic Music Video

This time on the show James and I go round and round on whether or not Chappie is a good film. I say it’s more like The Room but without the cult of personality. He didn’t disagree. I say the film has some major plot holes and the score offsets the bombastic camp the film tries to convey. He didn’t disagree. I say there are no likable humans in the entire flick. He didn’t disagree. What we didn’t agree on is the final grade.

We also talk Digging Up The Marrow and a 2014 film called Everly.

What We Watched

Dave: Thunderstorm: The Return of Thor

James: Incendies

Full Runtime: 1hr 21min 19sec

